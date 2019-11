× Seven people injured in South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people were injured, two of them in critical condition, after a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in South Memphis.

Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Third Street and Mallory.

A man and a woman were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said four children and another woman were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.