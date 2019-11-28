× Raleigh woman wakes up on Thanksgiving to find apartment broken into, car missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh woman had a lot not to be thankful for when she woke up early Thanksgiving morning.

The victim told police she awoke just after 3 a.m. at her second-floor apartment in The Coves At Yale to find her apartment was colder than usual.

When she checked around, she noticed her television and car keys were missing. Her front door was flung open and her sliding door on the balcony was also open.

She went outside to find her 2010 Toyota Camry was also missing.

Because it had GPS, police were able to track it to Faxon Avenue in Binghampton, where they said they found Eric Williams behind the wheel.

Police said Williams got out and ran. They said they found him a short time later in another vehicle behind a house on a nearby street.

When he wouldn’t get out, police said a K-9 bit him on the hand, and he went to the hospital.

It’s unclear how the suspect managed to get to the victim’s balcony or whether her doors were locked or not.

Police said Williams left a cell phone and a screwdriver, which they took as evidence, in the victim’s car.