Police identify person of interest in shooting that left child paralyzed

Posted 8:41 am, November 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:04PM, November 28, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Authorities identified a person of interest in a shooting that family says left a 9-year-old boy paralyzed.

Jamarrius Rashad Rucker is wanted in relation to the Nov. 26 shooting.

The Memphis Fire Department said the shooting victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26 after being taken to the South Airways precinct with a gunshot wound.

Jamarrius Rashad Rucker

Investigators told WREG the shooting took place near Castalia Street and Person Avenue.

The victim’s father said he and his son were inside a Lamar Avenue market when another customer and a clerk started arguing.

Related Story
Child paralyzed after overnight shooting in South Memphis

The victim’s father said the unknown customer started trailing him as he was leaving the store. Soon after that, a shot was fired, hitting the little boy in the back as he sat in the passenger seat.

Police were able to obtain the below surveillance video from inside the store and released photos of a person of interest Thursday. They later identified him as Rucker.

Rucker was reportedly driving a silver sedan.

Memphis Police said Rucker has two unrelated warrants for assault and vandalism worth $1,000 or less.

Anyone with information on the crime should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.