Person of interest sought after family says child paralyzed in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released photos of a person of interest in a shooting that family says left a nine-year-old boy paralyzed.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the shooting victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition around 10:30 p.m. on November 26 after being taken to the South Airways precinct.

Investigators told WREG the shooting took place near Castalia Street and Person Avenue.

The victim’s father said he and his son were inside a Lamar Avenue market when another customer and a clerk started arguing.

The victim’s father said the unknown customer started trailing him as he was leaving the store. Soon after that, a shot was fired, hitting the little boy in the back as he sat in the passenger seat.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from inside the store and released photos of a person of interest on Thursday.

The suspect was reportedly driving a silver sedan.

Anyone with suspect information should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.