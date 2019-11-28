Gunshot victim walks into Raleigh gas station, suspect on the run

Posted 8:02 pm, November 28, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot and showing up in a Raleigh gas station.

Memphis Police said around 7:50 p.m. Thursday that officers were on the scene at a gas station in the 4300 block of New Allen Road.

Police said a man walked inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect is a man wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.