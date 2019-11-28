× Gunshot victim walks into Raleigh gas station, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot and showing up in a Raleigh gas station.

Memphis Police said around 7:50 p.m. Thursday that officers were on the scene at a gas station in the 4300 block of New Allen Road.

Police said a man walked inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect is a man wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.