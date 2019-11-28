Groups step up to prepare food for MemFeast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will host its first Thanksgiving feast at City Hall on Thursday.

Normally held at the Cook Convention Center, the annual feast was almost canceled because of ongoing renovations. An outcry from the community led city leaders to find an alternative spot and partner with local organizations like Union Row, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church to make it happen.

On Thursday, WREG's Nina Harrelson was invited to stop by Mississippi Boulevard. Charles Monger said volunteers began cooking approximately 100 turkeys on Wednesday. They returned bright and early at 5 a.m. Thursday to assemble the turkeys and put on the final touches before it's whisked away to City Hall.

Monger stated they expect to feed anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 people - a huge increase compared to years past when only 500 to 600 meals were served.

Volunteers also packed backpacks for those in attendance. They're filled with gloves, socks, hats and other necessities.

MemFeast will take place at Memphis City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pastor of Mississippi Boulevard will also deliver remarks.