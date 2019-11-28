× CBS to air Christmas movies this holiday season

NEW YORK — The holiday season is officially upon us at that means lots of festive movies to get you in the spirit.

CBS will be airing some of your favorite movies right here on Channel 3 starting on Friday, November 29.

The full schedule is below:

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Frosty The Snowman 8/7c

Frosty Returns 8:30/7:30c

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire 8/7c

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe 8:30/7:30c

The Story Of Santa Claus 9/8c

MONDAY, DEC. 2

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8/7c

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors 8/7c

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

I Love Lucy Christmas Special 8/7c

SUNDAY, DEC. 22