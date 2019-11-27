× Trio arrested after Raleigh shopping center murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men and a woman were charged after a man was brutally murdered in a Raleigh shopping center over the weekend.

On November 24, authorities were called to a shopping center in the 3800 block of Austin Peay Highway where they found Nazario Garcia suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

According to police, it all started when a female named Gjuandell Effinger posted a video to social medial claiming that a man in a white van had tried to abduct her at a local Walmart.

Favian and Miguel Effinger then allegedly drove to the shopping center where Garcia had parked his white van. Witnesses said Favian Effinger became irate and both men opened fire on Garcia.

The victim tired to get away but eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

On November 26, both male suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Gjuandell Effinger was charged with solicitation to wit first-degree murder.