State: 65-year-old man is Mississippi lottery’s first big winner

JACKSON, Miss. — A 65-year-old Mississippi man is $2,000 richer, thanks to the Mississippi Lottery.

WAPT-TV reports David Bond of Wiggins is the state’s first big winner. Bond says he bought five Triple 7 scratch-off tickets for $2 each Monday at the Jr Food Mart in Wiggins just before a deer hunting trip. He says his hunting trip didn’t do any good, but his lottery purchase did. One of the tickets matched enough to win $2,000.

Bond says he didn’t believe he’d won anything at first, but took the ticket back to the store to let them check it. The first thing the clerk told him was he had a winner and to immediately sign the ticket.

The Mississippi Lottery brought in $2.5 million Monday during the first day of scratch-off sales.