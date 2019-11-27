Robbery suspect leads authorities on multi-county, two-state chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A robbery suspect lead authorities on a multi-county, two-state chase that started in Memphis and ended 70 miles away in North Mississippi.

Memphis Police officers spotted a robbery suspect in a white Nissan car at I-40 near Appling Road. When they pursued him, the suspect took off and led the officers on a chase.

The officers chased the vehicle until getting to Collierville, where Collierville Police picked up the chase. That lasted until the suspect crossed into Mississippi.

From there, the high-speed pursuit continued for roughly 50 miles, with Marshall County deputies, Tate County deputies and state troopers chasing the suspect down Highway 72.

The suspect hit several deputy squad cars and several civilian cars before pulling over in Benton County near Walnut. He then got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. It didn't take long for deputies to catch up to him.

Thankfully, the Marshall County Sheriff said no deputies or civilians were hurt in the chase.

Memphis Police have not said what robbery the suspect was allegedly involved in.

WREG is working to learn more and will update this story as new details are provided.