Pass It On: Friend helps a veteran in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chuck White is a veteran in need of a little help this holiday season. Bob Whitsitt explains his story.

"Well, I tell you, it's a funny story. He and I went to high school together and had not stayed in touch for all this time, and my wife happened to be buying a paper from a guy who was selling The Bridge paper at the corner of Park and Ridgway. Came home and told me about it and said next time you pass by you ought to buy one too. And I did. And low and behold it was Chuck White, who I'd gone to high school with."

"Former vet, served our country, which we appreciate, college professor, but his health took a turn."

Chuck was diagnosed with cancer and just hit roadblock after roadblock after that.

Time to Pass It On!

Bob and WREG's Tim Simpson head to Bob's house and get right down to business.

"Chuck, knowing what you and I have been talking about recently and some of the things you've been going through, put out your hand."

"Good gosh."

Bob counts out $300 from WREG and $300 from an anonymous donor.

"This was really as you can see unexpected for sure. I love you to death Bob. Me and him go way back."

In his younger days, Chuck served with the 101st Airborne Division. Now he sells papers on the street corner to make ends meet.

"I recently had some surgery back on the 16th," said Chuck. "I've gone through chemo, had a few rounds of that too, so it's just been one thing after a another."

But wait, there's another surprise.

"Well, I tell you what, we have another donor, he wanted to pass along another $300 so you get a total of $900," explained Tim holding out more money.

It'll be a good Thanksgiving at Chuck's house. He's thankful for friends like Bob.

