NCAA upholds decision regarding James Wiseman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An NCAA committee upheld its decision regarding reinstatement for James Wiseman.

Wiseman was told by the NCAA that he couldn’t play in a total of 12 games and must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice after it was discovered that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway gave Wiseman’s family that same amount before they moved to Memphis from Nashville.

The problem, according to the NCAA, was that Hardaway had previously donated a significant amount to the university and therefore was considered a booster.

The NCAA said Wiseman was likely ineligible on Nov. 8, prompting the basketball star’s attorney to file a restraining order, allowing Wiseman to play in three games with the Tigers. Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit on Nov. 14 and sat one game. The NCAA said this suspension includes Wiseman’s punishment for playing while ineligible.

The University of Memphis called Wednesday’s decision “disappointing” but that they “look forward to a promising season.”

Wiseman released a statement on Twitter saying “sometimes bad things happen to good people.”

Sometimes bad things happen to good people. God has never left me nor forsaken me throughout this process! God knows my destiny and I feel that even though hardships may be upon me! It too shall pass in the Grace of God. My journey isn’t finished, and this too shall pass. 🙏🏾✍🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bftd3PagCr — James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) November 27, 2019

Wiseman will return to competition on January 12.