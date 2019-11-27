NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: The Goku from "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" balloon floats along the parade route during the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to impact normal programming
Due to the CBS coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, WREG’s Live at 9 will not air on Thursday, November 28.
Jeopardy will air at 2:30 p.m. with the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys airing at 3 p.m.
The only local newscasts Thursday will air from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., noon and 10 p.m.