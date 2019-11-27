× Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to impact normal programming

Due to the CBS coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, WREG’s Live at 9 will not air on Thursday, November 28.

Jeopardy will air at 2:30 p.m. with the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys airing at 3 p.m.

The only local newscasts Thursday will air from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., noon and 10 p.m.