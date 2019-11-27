Live at 9: Holiday spending, Bite Squad, caregiver resources & Watercooler Wednesday

Tips for spending wisely this holiday season

More than half of Americans are planning to avoid debt with holiday spending this year. According to a new Bankrate poll, 56 percent of people say they plan to just use money they have.

Lakesha Williams with Regions Bank has three things you can do to make sure you’re spending wisely.

Bite Squad: Serving others this holiday season

Food delivery app Bite Squad is known for making sure your meals get to your door and now they're taking those efforts a step further.

They're working to make sure all Mid-South families have something to eat this holiday season.

AARP's tip for caregivers

No matter the size of your celebration or length of your shopping list, the holidays can try anyone's patience, especially for caregivers, their friends and families.

Harold Beaver explains the support they offer at AARP.

Watercooler Wednesday

Bev Johnson, Corie Ventura and Austen Onek join us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.