Jeff McCutchen to become Oxford’s new police chief

OXFORD, Miss. — Officials in Oxford have announced that Jeff McCuthcen will soon be sworn in as the police department’s new chief.

“Interim Chief McCutchen has basically had a ten month job interview,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “I am speaking for the Board when I say that we could not be more proud of how Interim Chief McCutchen has led the department and represented our community through some extremely tough situations. We have complete confidence in his ability to lead the Oxford Police Department into the future and continue to serve our community with wisdom and compassion.”

“I am truly honored to serve the citizens of Oxford and the staff at OPD!” McCutchen said. “The support we have received from our community this year has been overwhelming! I’m grateful to Mayor Tannehill and the Board of Alderman for trusting me to serve as their Chief and I cannot thank Sheriff Joey East enough for his wisdom and mentoring throughout my career. We look forward to continuing to build bridges in our community and serving our citizens with wisdom and compassion.”

McCutchen was first named interim after current chief Joey East decided to run for the county sheriff’s job. He will officially be sworn in in January when East becomes the Lafayette County sheriff.