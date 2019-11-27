× Glice rink adds ice-less skating to Shelby Farms Park for holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Farms Park is just days away from its Starry Nights holiday tradition, which WREG is proud to sponsor. This year’s event will have a new winter addition, even if there’s no winter weather.

At first look, and even when skating on the new rink at the Shelby Farms Visitors Center, it seems like you’re enjoying a frozen ice rink perfect for the winter holiday season. But the rink is made of Glice —100% recyclable heat polymers, which are tiny, dense materials that mimic ice in any climate.

“It’s the molecular structure,” said Glice USA Vice President Alan Zach. “It’s a much tighter molecular structure that allows for less chipping and easier glide, hence the name Glice: Glide ice.”

“Glice brings the opportunity for us to operate no matter the temperature, no matter the weather, so you can skate in the bright mid-day sun or enjoy skating over the lake in the evenings at Starry Nights,” Shelby Farms spokesperson Rebecca Dailey said.

Organizers looked into Glice after years of requests from patrons for some sort of skating option at Starry Nights, which will still feature a holiday light drive-thru, a petting zoo and other winter attractions. They said fans have been elated at their creative alternative.

“Our fans have been so positive on social media, and they’ve been reaching out to us to say how excited they are to come to Starry Nights and to try this new ice skating option with their families,” Dailey said.

One hour of on-Glice time costs $10.

Shelby Farms will have custom Glice skates available at the Visitors Center, but you can also bring your own ice skates.

“We’ve been able to expand your experience in so many ways, and the best part of it is every dollar that you spend while you’re here goes straight back to Shelby Farms Park Conservancy to keep it clean, green and safe all year round,” Dailey said.

Opening night is set for Friday.