From 21 points down, Tyree leads Ole Miss to win in NIT Season Tip-Off

Posted 9:25 pm, November 27, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Breein Tyree scored 18 points to lead Mississippi to a 74-72 come-from-behind victory over Penn State in the first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

Blake Hinson added 17 for the Rebels, who improved to 5-1. Bryce Williams finished with 15 points and KJ Buffen had 13.

Lamar Stevens scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions (5-1). Mike Watkins contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds. Myreon Jones added 12 points.

Ole Miss trailed by 21 early in the second half, only to tie the game 70-all on Tyree’s lay-up and free throw with 1:06 left.

Penn State regained the lead 72-70 on a Stevens lay-up, but Tyree drilled a jumper and Williams’ two free throws gave Ole Miss its first and only lead.

Penn State jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first 7:27, led by 16 with 3:38 remaining and built a 43-27 halftime advantage. The Nittany Lions forced 14 turnovers in the first half, and 20 of their 43 points were scored in the paint.

Jones’ dunk at the 6:13 mark stretched Penn State’s lead to 54-35.

Following a timeout, Ole Miss ripped a 15-3 run in a span of 4:18 to pull to 57-50, but a Stevens left-side 3 as the shot clock expired pushed Penn State’s lead back to 10. It grew to 66-52 before Ole Miss went on an 11-0 run over a span of 2:21 to cut the deficit to 66-63.

Whereas Ole Miss continued to make shots, Penn State went cold. Following a Watkins’ jumper with 7:21 left, the Nittany Lions only scored six points_ all from the free-throw line.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.