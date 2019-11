× Child critically injured in overnight shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nine-year-old child was rushed to the hospital overnight after being shot.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that the shooting victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition around 10:30 p.m. after being taken to the South Airways precinct.

Investigators told WREG the shooting took place near Castalia and Person.

The suspect was reportedly driving a silver sedan.