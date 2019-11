× City Watch: Woman disappears after being dropped off in Victorian Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Debrita Clark was dropped off in the 500 block of South Jefferson on November 25. Her family has not seen or heard from her since, police said.

Clark uses a walker and possibly has mental problems.

If you see her, call (901) 545 -COPS.