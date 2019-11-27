× City Watch alert issued for missing 78-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued an alert for a missing 78-year-old man.

According to authorities, Andrew Howell left his home on November 25. Officers with the Wynn Police Department made contact with him at some point, but he has not returned home.

The victim was also seen at the Citgo on Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas where he left his phone.

Howell could possibly be driving a 2016 gray Mitsubishi Lancer with Tennessee tags 6F9-9U3.

Authorities said Howell may be suffering from a mental disorder.

If you see him, call authorities