Three Memphis businesses robbed in one week by man in blue bandanna

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yet another business has been hit in what appears to be a string of related robberies.

A man in a black hoodie and a blue bandanna walked into VaporWize on Poplar near Mendenhall on Monday evening. He ordered the clerk to the ground at gunpoint and rummaged through the cash register, before making off with more than $600, according to the clerk.

That was the third time in seven days that a Memphis business had been robbed by a man who appears to wear the same clothing.

The GameStop on Park Avenue was robbed at gunpoint Nov. 18 by a man in a blue bandanna.

Police were called to the Little Caesars on Ridgeway on Friday after a clerk was held at gunpoint by a man in a blue bandanna, who leaped over the counter and took money from the register.

The victim in the VaporWize robbery said he wasn’t injured, and no customers were inside at the time.

If you have any information on these robberies, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.