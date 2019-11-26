Several Mid-South counties under ‘Enhanced Risk’ for severe weather Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South counties have been upgraded to a “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather Tuesday night.
As of 7:30 a.m.,the following counties were included in the alert:
- Desoto, Tate, Tunica, Coahoma, Marshall, Quitman and Panola counties in Mississippi
- Shelby Fayette, Tipton, Lauderdale and Dyer counties in Tennessee
- All of the Arkansas counties in the WREG viewing area
All other counties in the Mid-South are still under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather.
WREG’s Todd Demers said the timing of the storms will likely be between 9 p.m. and midnight.