Several Mid-South counties under 'Enhanced Risk' for severe weather Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South counties have been upgraded to a “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather Tuesday night.

As of 7:30 a.m.,the following counties were included in the alert:

Desoto, Tate, Tunica, Coahoma, Marshall, Quitman and Panola counties in Mississippi

Shelby Fayette, Tipton, Lauderdale and Dyer counties in Tennessee

All of the Arkansas counties in the WREG viewing area

All other counties in the Mid-South are still under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather.

WREG’s Todd Demers said the timing of the storms will likely be between 9 p.m. and midnight.