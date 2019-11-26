× Police: Suspects attack elderly Dyersburg woman in driveway

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities in Dyersburg have issued an alert after an elderly woman was reportedly attacked in her own driveway.

On November 22, the woman had just parked her car in her St. John Avenue driveway and was making her way inside her home when she was reportedly attacked from behind by multiple suspects.

As they were attacking her, the victim said the suspects talked about taking her purse.

She was eventually able to fight the suspects off before calling for help.

As a result of the attack, the woman sustained injuries to her face and neck. She is expected to be okay physically.

Police said all of the victims were wearing all black clothing with masks. They were last seen running down Ozment Road.

If you know anything that could help police identify the suspects, call (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.