× Police: Suspects accused of stealing merchandise from Tanger Outlets

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven police have asked for help locating three shoplifting suspects.

Authorities released photos of the women on Monday, saying they stole more than $1,100 worth of items from the Tommy Hilfiger store at the Tanger Outlets.

Call Southaven police at (662) 393-0228 if you have any information about who these women might be.