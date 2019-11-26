× Police say Little Caesars robber may be connected to other crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a gunman who held up an East Memphis pizza shop, and they said he may be responsible for other holdups as well.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, the masked man walked into the Little Caesars on Ridgeway near Quince. He wasted no time, jumping over the counter and taking what he could from one of the registers.

Once it was emptied, detectives said he turns the gun on a worker.

Investigators said the robber actually said the worker “was moving too slow.” Then he walked away into the darkness.

Investigators said the thief was likely young, maybe even a teenager, and that he dropped some of that stolen money during his getaway.

Someone who knows the inner workings of Little Caesars said the thief may have been familiar with the operations of the business, considering guards are typically close by.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH,