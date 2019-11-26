× Police: Little Caesars armed robber may be connected to other crimes across city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released video of a suspect they say may be on a crime spree across the city of Memphis.

The video was taken from the Little Caesars store located at 2219 Ridgeway Road on Friday, November 22.

According to police, an armed male entered the store around 8:45 p.m., pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded they open the register. He was able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The man was described as being about 5’9″ with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodies, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

Police said the suspect may be connected to other business robberies, but didn’t provide any details on those crimes.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.