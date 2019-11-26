Live at 9: D.A. Amy Weirich, the Baldridge Award & Paul Childers

Combating juvenile crime with D.A. Amy Weirich

Authorities in Shelby County and Memphis say they’re working on decreasing the rising number of juveniles facing charges for violence crimes. In the first nine months of 2019, the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission reports a more than 50 percent increase compared to last year at that time.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is among those working on not only combating the problem, but the reasons for it.

Her office is also gearing up for the annual Season of Remembrance events for families and friends of homicide victims.

2019 Baldridge Award for Performance Excellence

The city of Germantown is one of six organizations to be honored with the 2019 Baldridge Award for Performance Excellence. City Administrator Patrick Lawton and Josh Waterbury explains what that recognition means.

Music with Paul Childers

Tennessee musician Paul Childers has opened for legends like Vince Gill and Robert Cray, and has even made a name for himself writing his own songs. He performs for us live in studio and shares more about his second album.