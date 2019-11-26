Family of murdered West Memphis father upset one suspect out on bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Relatives of a man killed in September don't understand why one of the people charged with his murder is out on bond.

People related to one of the suspects who entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday argued they have video proof that he shouldn't be charged at all.

Two people are facing charges for the murder of Reco Eason; Markeeta Williamson is sitting jail with no bond, and Gregory Northington is currently out on bond.

"I'm 40 years old, and in my 40 years I have never heard of no bond on a capital murder case," Eason's cousin Latrice Wahnon said. "And that's not right. The system fails us once again."

A judge granted Northington a $350,000 bond last month. His family claims Ring surveillance video proves his innocence.

They said it shows Northington walking into his house at 9:44 p.m. on the night of Eason's murder and never leaving. They claim it's impossible for Northington to have killed Eason two hours later.

"It's two families hurting: my family, his family, and it's not right, you know?" Wahnon said.

Wahnon said her family wants justice for the father killed walking on South 20th in West Memphis a few months ago.

The prosecuting attorney said while Northington is out on bond, he has an ankle monitor along with curfews.

"If he violates his bond, I will be the first to file a motion to have his bond revoked," prosecuting attorney Michael Snell said.

Northington's fiance said she's sorry for Eason's family's loss, and she hopes they get answers in his death. But she maintained Northington's innocence.

Northington and the other woman charged in this case, Markeeta Williamson both entered not guilty pleas. They won't see a judge again until early March 2020.