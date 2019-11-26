× Bullet flies through Parkway Village house with children home alone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — T.J. Smith called Monday afternoon the scariest day of his life.

Sitting in his commercial driver’s license class, the 25-year-old got a chilling video call from his three step-children who were home alone.

“I’m still like shocked you know?” Smith said. “They were showing me on FaceTime how a bullet came straight through the house.”

Specifically, a bullet went through the back door of the Parkway Village home before ricocheting off a kitchen light and lodging itself in the wall. All of this happened feet away from Smith’s kids who were playing video games in the next room.

“My stomach just dropped because I know how it is,” he said. “They’re always doing stuff, and we’re always in the kitchen and sitting at this table. So anybody could have been really hurt.”

The gunfire rang out around 4 p.m. Monday. It came from somewhere behind Smith’s house on Judy Lynn Avenue.

The panicked father called 911 as soon as he heard the news and raced home to comfort his step-kids. Two of the children are twin 13-year-old boys and the other is a 10-year-old girl.

Smith said he has no idea who fired the shot or why. It’s something police are also trying to figure out.

“Most definitely get to the bottom of it,” Smith said. “Was it somebody just playing? I just want to know what actually happened, and was it intentional or accidental?”

He said he won’t be able to rest until he gets his answer.

“It’s got you shooken up a little bit when you got kids and stuff like that happen,” he said. “It has you thinking all day.”