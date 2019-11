× Woman killed, daughter arrested after shooting in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — One woman was killed and her daughter arrested after a shooting in Panola County overnight.

The Panola County coroner told WREG Pearlie Hamilton was shot Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. on Fudge Town Road.

Her daughter was arrested in connection to the incident, but it’s unclear what she was charged with.