Woman carjacked at railroad crossing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver blocked by a passing train ended up trapped by thieves who used the opportunity to steal her car.

It happened last Thursday around midnight at the railroad crossing near Graham and Chelsea in the Wells Station neighborhood.

Police say the driver was boxed in with a train in front of her and two thieves surrounding her vehicle. One was on the passenger side and one was on the driver's side pointing a gun at her and demanding she get out.

Police say she got out and the two men got in her car and drove off. She wasn't hurt.

The woman's fiancee passed away in October, making this recent trauma harder to bear.

Police found the car in Raleigh less than 24 hours later. It was running but there was no sign of the bad guys.

We'll let you know if any arrests are made.