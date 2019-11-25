Woman accused of killing grandmother’s dog, storing head and heart in home

Kyoko Smith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South 18-year-old will appear in court on Monday after police say she killed her grandmother’s dog in a brutal case of animal cruelty.

According to police, Kyoko Smith killed the Shih-Tzu dog on November 11. She then cut off the animal’s head and put it in a dresser drawer before cutting out the animal’s heart and placing it in the freezer.

Two days later Smith reportedly admitted that she killed the dog, but police didn’t reveal a motive.

She was arrested on Friday and charged with killing an animal.

