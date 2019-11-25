× Tunica County Sheriff’s Office begins reorganization of department

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has officially reorganized after budget cuts forced them to let go of 15 employees.

The positions that were terminated included five administrative and reception positions, two part-time communication officers, five deputy sheriffs and three jailers. Five additional positions were reassigned.

This all comes after the sheriff asked for an $8.2 to $8.3 million budget but only received $7.2 million from the local board of supervisors.

To accommodate the changes, shifts will reportedly be changed from eight to 12 hours. There will also no longer be a 24-hour receptionist and the department will not be able to purchase any new vehicles. That’s bad news for a department that has already taken 18 patrol vehicles off the streets due to maintenance and safety issues.

Chief Deputy Randy Stewart told WREG that losing five deputies will definitely impact response time.