Tigers’ Quinones breaks hand, set to miss at least 3 weeks

Memphis, Tenn. -- After losing the crown jewel of that number one recruiting class when James Wiseman was suspended by the NCAA, Monday, Penny Hardaway losing another one of his talented freshman.

This time to injury.

Lester Quinones will miss at least the next three weeks with a broken hand.

Quinones suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's win over Ole Miss, spending the rest of the game on the bench. Further examination found two broken bones in his shooting hand.

The good news is Lester won't need surgery.

The bad news, Quinones was averaging 10 points, three rebounds and three assists a game, playing the most minutes for Penny and the tigers.

"It hurts us because we're down a man, now two with James being out, " said Hardaway. "It makes the other guys have to step up. They did a pretty good job against a really good Ole Miss team, at home. We just have to play our hearts out, in New York, against North Carolina State. Lester's down. You gotta understand, this is a New York kid about to go back home for Thanksgiving, play in front of his family and he can't play. I mean that hurts."

"I was telling him, like bro, I'm not going to lie, if I was you, I would probably just beast it. Just play with my broken hand. No, we just laughed about it because I was so sad that he wasn't going to play. I really, really am sad that he's not playing. I was looking forward to playing with him, back at home," said Tiger forward and fellow New Yorker Precious Achiuwa.