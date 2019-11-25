Shootings hurt three in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot Monday night in southwest Memphis, police said.

The first victim is in critical condition. Police reported around 8 p.m. that a relative came home Monday and found him shot in the 3500 block of Silas.

The second shooting was reported a few minutes later at a fire station in the 3900 block of Weaver. Police say two adults showed up there and said they’d been shot at another location. Those victims were in non-critical condition.

Police said they aren’t sure whether the shootings were related.

 

