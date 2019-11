× Shooting at Frayser pawn shop injures one person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Frayser.

It happened Monday around 11 a.m. at the Cash America Pawn shop at 2198 Frayser Boulevard.

The Memphis Fire Department said first responders transported one person to the Regional Medical Center, but didn’t release a condition.

It’s unclear if police have a suspect in custody.