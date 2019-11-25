Memphis airport expects biggest Thanksgiving crowds since ’07

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A record-breaking number of travelers will be flying in and out of the Memphis International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Airport officials are expecting this year to be its busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2007.

Mary L Williams arrived hours before her 7 a.m. flight after turning on WREG Monday morning, and hearing the news about the busy travel season. She said instantly she made her way to the airport.

And it's a good thing she did — Williams soon discovered there was a bit of mix-up.

"I had a problem with getting my ticket because it was in my daughter-in-law's name," she said.

Fortunately it all worked out, and Williams was soon on her way to see her son and four grandchildren in North Carolina.

She wasn't the only one arriving early. Charles Thornton was patiently waiting to hear his mother was checked in and ready to board. She was going to Phoenix for Thanksgiving, while he was staying home and watching the dog.

Between last Friday and next Monday, 170,000 passengers will make their way to and from there destination in Memphis.