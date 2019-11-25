Manhunt Monday: Who killed Damien Jeffries?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Damien Jeffries spent his last moments alive begging for help and fighting to survive.

Five years ago the 28-year-old was gunned in the front yard of his Marshall County, Mississippi home. Deputies say Jeffries was shot at least five times.

Moments before he was killed, he called his sister asking for help. She could hear people arguing in the background and then the phone went dead.

When she tried to call back, he didn't answer.

"The last words that we said to each other was, 'I love you, Sis I love you, if I don't ever talk to you again," said his sister, who did not want to be identified.

That was about 11 p.m. that night.

"The next morning I get a phone call, and they were like, 'Your brother is gone.'"

Jeffries' family says after he was shot and killed he was also robbed.

Marshall County investigators say it appears Jeffries tried to crawl to his front door for help but he didn't make it.

"Whoever the person was, they struggled with him because he had marks on his arms," his sister said.

Marshall County detectives have questioned several people in connection with Jeffries' murder but no one has been charged yet.

Jeffries' sister says he didn't have any enemies and was about to go to school to become truck driver.

"I'm angry because my brother's killer is still out there and we don't have him no more," she said.

If you know who killed Damien Jeffries you are urged to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 662-252-1311. All calls are confidential. A reward is being offered.