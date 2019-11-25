Man knocks at door, opens fire when homeowner won’t answer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHS, Tenn. – An unwelcome knock in the middle of the night was bad enough. What happened next is even more shocking.

Police say a man showed up to a house on Art Cove in the Oakhaven Village Mobile Home Park on Nov. 19 and started banging on a man’s door demanding to be let in.

When the homeowner wouldn’t open the door, police say the man, who was captured in a surveillance photo, opened fire on the house.

“I had just dosed off and all of a sudden, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow!’” said neighbor Joyce Gillock.

Police counted 20 shell casings. Bullets went into the living room and a child’s closet. The victim tells police his entire family was home at the time.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ you know. ‘What’s going on?’” Gillock said.

News of the shooting has neighbors on alert.

“I don’t have a gun, but I’m gonna lock the door and not answer the door. That’s all I can tell you,” said Jimmy Riley.

Riley believes the shooting could be connected to a string of break-ins, although police haven’t said that.

“They’ll just check doors of cars and try to get in them and check doors of houses. They’ve been in houses,” Riley said.

Gillock said it’s not the first time she’s heard gunshots at the house in question. She also said there’s usually quite a bit of late-night partying.

“People coming and going, you know. It may be quiet for a week and then all of a sudden there’s a lot of people,” she said.

Police say the suspect is 5’ 9” and 200 lbs. He was seen getting into a dark-colored Ford Mustang.