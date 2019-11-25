Man arrested after shots fired in Kroger parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he fired a gun in a Kroger parking lot.

According to police, officers were called to the Kroger store located at 3444 Plaza Drive on November 21. That’s where they met a man and woman who claimed to have been attacked by another man.

After the fight was broken up, the suspect reportedly grabbed a gun from his car and fired a shot towards the entrance where the victims were standing.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Bryant Warren.

He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

