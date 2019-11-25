× James Perkins, one of FedEx’s first African American executives, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx is mourning the loss of one of the company’s first African American executives.

James Perkins, who served as a senior vice president and chief personnel officer at FedEx, died over the weekend.

Perkins grew up in Orange Mound, where he played basketball and football at Melrose High School.

He later graduated from Tuskegee University and served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam before joining FedEx in the early 1970s.

Perkins was also involved in several community organizations including the Memphis Urban League, the Boys and Girls Club and the NAACP.