Half a million pounds of pork products recalled after anonymous tip
A company is recalling more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were not inspected, officials said.
The 515,000 pounds of raw pork items were produced and distributed in Illinois, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday. They were produced between November 25, 2017 to November 9, this year.
They include pork loin, pork back ribs and pork chops, and were shipped to Illinois retail locations. The complete list of affected items can be found here.
“The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘EST. 18267’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois,” the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Federal officials said they received an anonymous tip that the company was producing products without inspection, outside inspection hours, leading to the recall.
Morris Meat Packing, a Maywood, Illinois, company, recalled the pork products.
Product Number Product Name:
- 00001 Fresh Pork Saddles with Skin
- 00002 Fresh Pork Saddles no skin
- 00003 Fresh Pork Loin with skin
- 00004 Fresh Pork Loin
- 00005 Fresh Pork Back Ribs
- 00006 Fresh Pork Ham with Skin
- 00007 Fresh Pork Ham no skin
- 00008 Fresh Pork Boneless Ham
- 00009 Fresh Pork Pork Butts
- 00010 Fresh Pork C.T. Butt
- 00011 Fresh Pork Shoulder Butt Cellar Trim
- 00012 Fresh Pork Picnic with skin
- 00013 Fresh Pork Picnic with Bone No Skin
- 00014 Fresh Pork Bone in Shoulders
- 00015 Fresh Pork Boneless Shoulders
- 00016 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies
- 00017 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies No Skin
- 00018 Fresh Pork Bacon
- 00019 Fresh Pork Bacon No Skin
- 00020 Fresh Pork Spare Ribs
- 00021 Fresh Pork Pig With Head
- 00022 Fresh Pork Pig with No Head
- 00023 Fresh Pork Belly Trimmings
- 00024 Fresh Pork Feet
- 00025 Fresh Pork Hocks
- 00026 Fresh Pork High Feet
- 00027 Fresh Pork Neck Bones
- 00028 Fresh Pork Liver
- 00030 Fresh Pork Heart
- 00031 Fresh Pork Kidney
- 00032 Fresh Pork Pig Heads
- 00033 Fresh Pork Fresh Tongue
- 00034 Fresh Pork Jowls No Skin
- 00035 Fresh Pork Snout
- 00036 Fresh Pork Inside Fat
- 00037 Fresh Pork Tail Fresh
- 00038 Fresh Pork Ears
- 00039 Fresh Pork Ham Skins
- 00040 Fresh Pork Loin Skin
- 00041 Fresh Pork Fresh Skin
- No Fat 00042 Fresh Pork Back Fat
- 00043 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin Off
- 00044 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin On
- 00045 Fresh Pork Hocks and Feet
- 00046 Fresh Pork Jowls Skin On
- 00047 Fresh Pork Pork Spleen
- 00048 Fresh Pork Chops
- 00049 Fresh Pork Ham Bone
- 00050 Boneless Loin