× Graceland announces details for Presley’s 85th birthday celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graceland may have just thrown the switch on their Christmas activities, but they’re already gearing up for Elvis Presley’s birthday celebration in January 2020.

The four-day event will celebrate what would have been Presley’s 85th birthday with multiple events, including the Auction at Graceland, an Elvis Birthday Bash and Evening Tour, two amazing concerts and a whole lot more.

The full schedule of events has already been released on Graceland’s website and tickets are now available.

For more information, click here.