Graceland announces details for Presley’s 85th birthday celebration

Posted 12:26 pm, November 25, 2019, by

FILE - This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, during a performance. A launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by Presley is among the highlights of 2018’s Elvis Week in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graceland may have just thrown the switch on their Christmas activities, but they’re already gearing up for Elvis Presley’s birthday celebration in January 2020.

The four-day event will celebrate what would have been Presley’s 85th birthday with multiple events, including the Auction at Graceland, an Elvis Birthday Bash and Evening Tour, two amazing concerts and a whole lot more.

The full schedule of events has already been released on Graceland’s website and tickets are now available.

For more information, click here.

