Girlfriend claims R. Kelly was abusive in Patreon post

ATLANTA, Ga. — Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who was living with R. Kelly at the time of his arrest and previously defended him in interviews, shared her story over the weekend.

Someone claiming to be the 24-year-old took to Patreon, a paid membership forum, saying the singer was physically abusive and that she had two abortions. CBS news has not been able to verify its savage making the posts.

Savage reportedly met Kelly at a concert when she was just 19 years old. He allegedly promised her that he would further her career, but then things took a turn for the worse. She said Kelly – who wanted to be called only “Master” or “Daddy” – cut off her phone and wouldn’t allow her to do anything “without him knowing first or his assistant.”

She described how Kelly would also force her to say certain things when out in public or being interviewed.

“Imagine you being in my position but of course, you are quick to judge because you aren’t in my position. Imagine having a gun to your head while all of this is going down.”

She said it was like “being locked up like some damn animal.”

Attorney Gerald Griggs encouraged everyone not to rush to judgement in Savage’s case.

“And I would say to those individuals, listen to all the voices of the women who have already told you what happened in this case. Listen to the voices of the four separate grand juries that have indicted him. And wait and listen to the evidence that comes out in April when you start to see what’s happened over the last 25 years.”

When asked why she is sharing her story now, he replied “I think the change is based Mr. Kelly being in jail and the fact that he is not getting out anytime soon and has been denied bond at least twice. He is facing four separate indictments, two state court indictments, two federal indictments. And of course in federal court they have a 90 percent or 95 percent conviction rate, and the evidence against him is overwhelming. So I think she is starting to realize that he is not coming home, and it is time to move forward with her life.”

Kelly’s attorney responded to the allegations by saying, “It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”