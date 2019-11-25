× Former corrections officer accused of assaulting wife found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of attacking a woman who was discovered face down on I-40 was found dead over the weekend, Memphis police confirmed.

According to authorities, officers were called to 2751 New Brunswick Road on November 23 after a man was reportedly found unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Franklin Burleson.

The cause of death has not been determined, authorities said.

Burleson was recently in the news when he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault after his wife was found lying on I-40 with a severe head wound.

Deputies made a welfare check of the victim’s home and discovered that the garage door and the door leading into the home were both open. Inside, they found bloody clothes and rags in the laundry room as well as evidence of a disturbance in the kitchen.

Around the same time, responding officers located the woman’s husband, Burleson, walking down the street outside their home. They said he appeared disheveled, had blood on his hands, was dirty and his sweatshirt was torn.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed Burleson is a former Shelby County Corrections officer who was employed by SCSO from 2012 to 2014, but was terminated for “excessive force.”