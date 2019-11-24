× Two men found dead on road in Tate County

TATE CO., Miss. — Two men were found dead in the middle of a road in Tate County on Sunday morning.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist called about two bodies laying the middle of West Williams Road at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies made the scene and found two men dead, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the men, but they do believe that both men are from the Tate County area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.