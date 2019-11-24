One man killed, another injured in Frayser shooting

Posted 10:24 am, November 24, 2019, by and

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another is injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Frayser.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at a home in the 1700 block of Martha.

Officers responded to the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men went to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the men later died from his injuries.

Police say they have the person responsible for the shooting detained.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.