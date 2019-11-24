× One man killed, another injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another is injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Frayser.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at a home in the 1700 block of Martha.

Officers responded to the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men went to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the men later died from his injuries.

Police say they have the person responsible for the shooting detained.