Man shot, killed in Raleigh shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a Raleigh shopping center on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. outside of the Goodwill in the 3800 block of Austin Peay Highway.

According to police, one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police say that this is an ongoing homicide investigation. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

The parking lot for the Goodwill as well as the nearby Dollar Tree and Kroger were taped off as police investigated the scene.

At one point, investigators examined a white van full of bullet holes as well as a dark SUV with shattered windows.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.