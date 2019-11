× Man killed in Frayser car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a car crash in Frayser.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Delano and Overton Crossing.

Police say a man struck a pole, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity or more information on what might have led to the crash.