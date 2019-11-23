× Security guard allegedly helps thieves burglarize trucks he was protecting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard is out of the job after allegedly helping vandals steal from the place he was supposed to protect.

Police said 20-year-old Deonte Shelton admitted to stealing hundreds of dollars of items from the trucking company he was working for.

Truck drivers like Bobby Williams said they’re not surprised to hear about a truck getting robbed.

“Trucking, it’s just so much money involved,” he said. “So robberies and thefts can happen.”

That’s exactly what happened at the KLLM Transports on Lamar Avenue.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows Shelton, who was the security guard at the time, on the phone describing the truck yard. He can be heard telling someone which trucks had what merchandise.

Memphis Police said Shelton helped someone break into 11 trailers and steal more than $700 worth of TVs and laptops.

“They’re going to find out how to get it regardless,” truck driver Antonio Houston said. “They want it, they’re going to get it.”

It wasn’t long before Shelton would be caught.

Security footage also shows Shelton frequently leaving the guard shack with gloves. He later told police the gloves were used to hide fingerprints.

Truck drivers passing through Memphis said they’re always told to stay on their toes.

“Memphis is pretty rough,” Houston said. “A lot of trucking companies don’t even want their drivers spending the night in Memphis.”

In the court documents, it states Shelton admitted he was on the phone with his cousin during the crime, but it doesn’t appear there have been any other arrests.

WREG reached out to KLLM Transport Services, but they said to call back Monday.

Shelton is facing 11 counts of burglary and theft. He posted his $12,000 bond and was released.